What Girl Wouldn't Want A KFC Corsage?

And that brings us to today's Last Word In Business, which is Kentucky fried corsage. It is prom season, and KFC wants to be part of your special night.

For just 20 bucks, you can order a KFC corsage that your date won't forget. It looks like most corsages, with baby's breath surrounding a centerpiece. But instead of a pink or yellow rose, there's a fried chicken drumstick.

GREENE: A real one, evidently. So in the interest of food safety, the chicken is not included. You have to pick it up on the way to your event. And you do get to choose between original recipe or extra crispy.

MCEVERS: So here's hoping your date's dress features poultry tones...

MCEVERS: ...and that she has a sense of humor.

