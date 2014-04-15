Top Stories: Ukraine Faces Protesters; Spectacular Lunar Eclipse
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ukrainian Military Moves Against Pro-Russia Protesters.
-- Did You See It? If Not, Here's The 'Blood Moon'.
And here are more early headlines:
Biden Will Address Boston Marathon Bombing Service. ( VOA)
Ocean Floor Too Deep For Unmanned Sub Hunting For Missing Plane. ( BBC)
Jordan's Ambassador To Libya Kidnapped In Tripoli. ( Reuters)
15 Dead, Vast Damage Reported In Destructive Chilean Fire. ( New York Times)
Frigid Air To Follow Warming Trend In Plains, East. ( AccuWeather)
Social Security To Stop Dunning Children For Parents' Debts. ( Washington Post)
Accused Clinton Shoe Thrower Faces Federal Charges. ( Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Indian Court Recognizes Third Gender In Ruling. ( Times Of India)
California Couple Steals Car To Get To Court On Time. ( Modesto Bee)
