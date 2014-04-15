Top Stories: Ukraine Faces Protesters; Spectacular Lunar Eclipse

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukrainian Military Moves Against Pro-Russia Protesters.

-- Did You See It? If Not, Here's The 'Blood Moon'.

And here are more early headlines:

Biden Will Address Boston Marathon Bombing Service. ( VOA)

Ocean Floor Too Deep For Unmanned Sub Hunting For Missing Plane. ( BBC)

Jordan's Ambassador To Libya Kidnapped In Tripoli. ( Reuters)

15 Dead, Vast Damage Reported In Destructive Chilean Fire. ( New York Times)

Frigid Air To Follow Warming Trend In Plains, East. ( AccuWeather)

Social Security To Stop Dunning Children For Parents' Debts. ( Washington Post)

Accused Clinton Shoe Thrower Faces Federal Charges. ( Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indian Court Recognizes Third Gender In Ruling. ( Times Of India)

California Couple Steals Car To Get To Court On Time. ( Modesto Bee)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.