Top Stories: Korean Ferry Disaster; Some Ukrainian Soldiers Defect
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hundreds Missing After Ferry Sinks Off South Korea Coast.
-- In Ukraine: Reports Of Soldiers Switching To Pro-Russia Side.
And here are more early headlines:
Attorney General To Speak At Tribute For Kansas Shooting Victims. ( The Hill)
Police Detonate Two Hoax Backpacks Near Boston Marathon Finish Line. ( WBZ)
Unmanned Sub Continues Search For Missing Plane. ( VOA)
Bankrupt Detroit Reaches Financial Agreement With Pensions. ( Detroit Free Press)
GM To Ask For Protection From Lawsuits Before 2009 Bankruptcy. ( U.S. News & World Report)
Arizona Law Permits Unannounced Inspections Of Abortion Clinics. ( Arizona Daily Star)
Canoe Found Near Minnesota Lake Is 1,000 Years Old. ( WCCO)
