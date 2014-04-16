Top Stories: Korean Ferry Disaster; Some Ukrainian Soldiers Defect

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hundreds Missing After Ferry Sinks Off South Korea Coast.

-- In Ukraine: Reports Of Soldiers Switching To Pro-Russia Side.

And here are more early headlines:

Attorney General To Speak At Tribute For Kansas Shooting Victims. ( The Hill)

Police Detonate Two Hoax Backpacks Near Boston Marathon Finish Line. ( WBZ)

Unmanned Sub Continues Search For Missing Plane. ( VOA)

Bankrupt Detroit Reaches Financial Agreement With Pensions. ( Detroit Free Press)

GM To Ask For Protection From Lawsuits Before 2009 Bankruptcy. ( U.S. News & World Report)

Arizona Law Permits Unannounced Inspections Of Abortion Clinics. ( Arizona Daily Star)

Canoe Found Near Minnesota Lake Is 1,000 Years Old. ( WCCO)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.