Washington State Mudslide Death Toll Rises To 39

The death toll in last month's fatal mudslide in Washington state has risen to 39, officials say, after two more bodies were recovered from the debris.

Search efforts following the mudslide, near the community of Oso in the Cascades foothills, have been hampered by rain and the difficulty in recovering victims from the mudslide on the north fork of the Stillaguamish River on March 22.

Last week, the Snohomish County medical examiner's office put the death toll at 35, with 11 missing. However, when the number of dead rose to 37 on Tuesday, officials put the number still missing at 7.

