Plunge In Circulation Forces Changes At Japanese Magazine

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our Last Word In Business today is "Wonderful Wife.

It's the name of a women's magazine in Japan. It used to be a top seller back when more women stayed home and took care of their kids.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

But times have changed. As more women work even after having kids, "Wonderful Wife" has plunged in circulation. So the publisher says it's taking "Wonderful Wife" off the racks, and replacing it with a new magazine aimed at working mothers.

GREENE: It will be called "Chanto," meaning properly, or correctly. It's too bad they didn't just go with "It's a Wonderful Life," isn't it? It would have been a - I don't know, maybe that's me again.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.