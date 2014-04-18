Top Stories: No Rescues From Korean Ferry; Deadly Everest Avalanche

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Rescue Efforts Continue, Korean Ferry Sinks Below Surface.

-- Tragedy Atop The World: Everest Avalanche Kills At Least 12.



Despite Geneva Agreement, Ukrainian Separatists Won't Surrender. ( VOA)

First Anniversary Of Boston Officer's Death In Bombing Case. ( Boston Globe)

Texas Seizes Polygamist Ranch, Used In "Criminal Enterprise". ( Salt Lake Tribune)

Missouri Police Arrest Suspect In Freeway Gunfire. ( Kansas City Star)

A Year After Texas Fertilizer Plant Blast, Video Shows Its Destruction. ( CNN)

China Reveals Nearly 20% Of Farmland Is Heavily Polluted. ( Wall Street Journal)

New Card Data Breach At Michaels Art And Craft Stores. ( CNET)

White House Website Explains Its Privacy And Sharing Rules. ( AP)

Nik Wallenda Wants To Walk Between Chicago Skyscrapers. ( Chicago Tribune)

