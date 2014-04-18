Top Stories: No Rescues From Korean Ferry; Deadly Everest Avalanche
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- As Rescue Efforts Continue, Korean Ferry Sinks Below Surface.
-- Tragedy Atop The World: Everest Avalanche Kills At Least 12.
And here are more early headlines:
Despite Geneva Agreement, Ukrainian Separatists Won't Surrender. ( VOA)
First Anniversary Of Boston Officer's Death In Bombing Case. ( Boston Globe)
Texas Seizes Polygamist Ranch, Used In "Criminal Enterprise". ( Salt Lake Tribune)
Missouri Police Arrest Suspect In Freeway Gunfire. ( Kansas City Star)
A Year After Texas Fertilizer Plant Blast, Video Shows Its Destruction. ( CNN)
China Reveals Nearly 20% Of Farmland Is Heavily Polluted. ( Wall Street Journal)
New Card Data Breach At Michaels Art And Craft Stores. ( CNET)
White House Website Explains Its Privacy And Sharing Rules. ( AP)
Nik Wallenda Wants To Walk Between Chicago Skyscrapers. ( Chicago Tribune)
