Feds Say Powdered Alcohol Not Ready Yet

Published April 22, 2014 at 7:33 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Stop the presses, as they used to say before news was spread by Twitter. You will not be making drinks with powdered alcohol yet. We reported yesterday on plans to sell Palcohol mixed drinks to which, like lemonade, you just add water. Now federal regulators say stop, they were wrong to say Palcohol was ready for market. A federal approval for the label was given in error. The company must have a drink and start again.

