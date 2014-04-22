Top Stories: Korean Ferry Sinking; How That Stowaway Survived
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Wheel Well Stowaway Was 'Runaway Kid With A Bad Idea'.
-- As Korean Ferry Sank, Some Crew Members Fought To Save Lives.
And here are more early headlines:
Biden Demands That Russia De-Escalate Ukrainian Tension. ( Washington Post)
U.S. Indicates Syria May Have Used Chemicals Against Civilians This Month. ( CNN)
Tropical Cyclone Cuts Short Aerial Search For Missing Jet. ( VOA)
Okla. Court Stays Executions Over Source Of Lethal Injections. ( Time)
Nepal Studying Sherpas' Demands Over Everest Dangers. ( Himalayan Times)
California Utility Pleads Not Guilty To Deadly Gas Blast. ( SF Gate)
Manchester United Fires Manager After Worst Season In Years. ( Telegraph)
Three Armstrong Allies Get Long Bans From Cycling. ( Reuters)
Watch The Lyrid Meteor Shower. ( Space.com)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.