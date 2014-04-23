© 2020 WFAE
In Tulsa, Combining Preschool With Help For Parents

By Eric Westervelt
Published April 23, 2014 at 5:23 AM EDT
Shartara Wallace picks up her son James, 4, from preschool in Tulsa, Okla.
At preschools in Tulsa, Okla., teachers are well-educated and well-paid, and classrooms are focused on play, but are still challenging. One nonprofit in Tulsa, the Community Action Project, has flipped the script on preschool. The idea behind its Career Advance program is simple: To help kids, the group believes, you often have to help their parents.

The program combines Head Start for children with intensive training for their parents, designed to help them find well-paying jobs. You can meet two mothers trying to make their way through Career Advance, and hear more about how they're faring, here.

Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
