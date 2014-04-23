Top Stories: Missing Plane Latest; Why The Jet Stowaway Ran Away

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Object Of Interest' Found In Search For Malaysian Jet.



-- Stowaway Teen May Have Been Trying To Reunite With His Mom.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Warns Of Retaliation If Its Interests Attacked In Ukraine. ( BBC)

Obama Arrives In Tokyo At Start Of Asia Trip. ( AP)

Jump In Whooping Cough Cases In Southern California. ( Los Angeles Times)

Report: Human Rights Group Claims Qatar Abusing Migrant Workers. ( Amnesty International)

Report: U.S. Army General Disciplined For Bungling Sex Assault Cases. ( Washington Post)

Senate Panel Talks Rising Sea Levels In Miami Beach Hearing. ( Miami Herald)

It's Wrigley Field's 100th Birthday! ( MLB.com)

