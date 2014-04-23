© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: Young Baseball Fan Learns About The Pain Of Defeat

By Eyder Peralta
Published April 23, 2014 at 8:53 PM EDT

In life, there are inevitable lessons. For generations of Cubs fans, one of them is the pain that comes from losing.

On Wednesday, the Cubs blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning against the Diamondbacks and taught a young fan that lesson. As Deadspin puts it, he learned "exactly what it means to be a Cubs fan."

Here's the video of the boy reacting to the Diamondbacks scoring the tying run:

Courtesy of SBNation, here's a gif of the moment:

Wrigley Field, by the way, was celebrating its centennial. The Cubs lost 7 to 5.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta