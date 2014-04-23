WATCH: Young Baseball Fan Learns About The Pain Of Defeat

In life, there are inevitable lessons. For generations of Cubs fans, one of them is the pain that comes from losing.

On Wednesday, the Cubs blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning against the Diamondbacks and taught a young fan that lesson. As Deadspin puts it, he learned "exactly what it means to be a Cubs fan."

Here's the video of the boy reacting to the Diamondbacks scoring the tying run:

Courtesy of SBNation, here's a gif of the moment:

Wrigley Field, by the way, was celebrating its centennial. The Cubs lost 7 to 5.

