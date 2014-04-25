Fresh Air Weekend: Seth Meyers And Hari Kondabolu

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Seth Meyers' 'Late Night' Challenge: What To Do With His Hands: Meyers left a dream job hosting Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update to take over Late Nightfrom Jimmy Fallon. Meyers says not having a mic in hand — like he did in standup — took some adjusting.

For Comic Hari Kondabolu, Explaining The Joke IS The Joke: Many comedians think that explaining jokes ruins jokes, but Hari Kondabolu doesn't mind. Especially when it comes to jokes about race and ethnicity, he's willing to explain until everyone gets it.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.