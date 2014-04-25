© 2020 WFAE
U.S., Japan Make Progress Toward Trade Deal

Published April 25, 2014 at 5:03 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a possible breakthrough in Japan.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: After two days of trade negotiations, both U.S. and Japanese officials say they have made progress toward an agreement to bring Japan into the Trans-Pacific Partnership - that's that proposed trade deal with a dozen Pacific Rim nations.

A final agreement has not yet been reached. Differences remain involving the agricultural and automobile sectors. Negotiations coincided with President Obama's trip to Asia. Earlier today, he left Japan for South Korea and, which also has yet to join the TPP. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

