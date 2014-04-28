Top Stories: Deadly Tornados; New Sanctions Coming For Russia
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Tornadoes Rip Through Arkansas, Oklahoma, Killing At Least 17.
-- U.S., EU To Announce New Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine Unrest.
And here are more early headlines:
Egyptian Court Sentences Hundreds To Death In Mass Trial. ( Al Jazeera)
VIDEO: Israel Stops To Honor Holocaust Remembrance Day. ( Jerusalem Post)
Syria Says President Assad Will Run For Third Term. ( Reuters)
Search Zone Widened For Missing Malaysian Jet. ( New Zealand Herald)
Zimbabwe Opposition Suspends Tsvangirai As Leader. ( BBC)
Doctors Without Borders Staffers, Others Killed In Central African Republic. ( Businessweek)
NBA's Clippers Silently Protest Owner's Alleged Racist Comments. ( Los Angeles Times)
Spain Searches For "Don Quixote" Author Cervantes' Bones. ( AP)
