Top Stories: Deadly Tornados; New Sanctions Coming For Russia

By Korva Coleman
Published April 28, 2014 at 8:26 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tornadoes Rip Through Arkansas, Oklahoma, Killing At Least 17.

-- U.S., EU To Announce New Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine Unrest.

And here are more early headlines:

Egyptian Court Sentences Hundreds To Death In Mass Trial. ( Al Jazeera)

VIDEO: Israel Stops To Honor Holocaust Remembrance Day. ( Jerusalem Post)

Syria Says President Assad Will Run For Third Term. ( Reuters)

Search Zone Widened For Missing Malaysian Jet. ( New Zealand Herald)

Zimbabwe Opposition Suspends Tsvangirai As Leader. ( BBC)

Doctors Without Borders Staffers, Others Killed In Central African Republic. ( Businessweek)

NBA's Clippers Silently Protest Owner's Alleged Racist Comments. ( Los Angeles Times)

Spain Searches For "Don Quixote" Author Cervantes' Bones. ( AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
