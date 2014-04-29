'To Kill A Mockingbird' Goes Digital

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's Last Word In Business is digital mockingbird.

Yesterday, on her 88th birthday, author Harper Lee announced that her classic novel "To Kill A Mockingbird" will finally be made available as an e-book and a digital audio book. It was first printed on old-fashioned paper in 1960, and still sells over a million copies per year.

In a statement, the reclusive author proclaimed: I'm still old-fashioned. I love dusty old books and libraries. But she added: This is "Mockingbird" for a new generation.

