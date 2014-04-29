Top Stories: New, Deadly Tornadoes; E.U. Sanctions Russia
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Nearly A Dozen Dead As Twisters Hit 3 States.
-- E.U. Follows U.S. In Imposing New Sanctions On Russia.
And here are more early headlines:
White House Pushing Colleges To Stop Sexual Assaults. ( New York Times)
NBA To Hold News Conference On Alleged Sterling Comments. ( AP)
Active Search Ends For Washington State Mudslide Victims. ( Seattle Times)
Report: Syria Dropping Bombs On Civilians, Hospitals. ( Human Rights Watch)
North Korea Holds Live Fire Exercises Near South Korean Border. ( BBC)
Capitol Police Investigating Threats Against Nevada Senator Reid. ( Politico)
Oklahoma Prepares For Double Execution Today. ( Oklahoman)
Craig Ferguson Leaving "Late, Late Show". ( Entertainment Weekly)
Effort Underway To Save A "Rosie The Riveter" Plant. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.