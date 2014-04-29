Top Stories: New, Deadly Tornadoes; E.U. Sanctions Russia

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Nearly A Dozen Dead As Twisters Hit 3 States.

-- E.U. Follows U.S. In Imposing New Sanctions On Russia.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Pushing Colleges To Stop Sexual Assaults. ( New York Times)

NBA To Hold News Conference On Alleged Sterling Comments. ( AP)

Active Search Ends For Washington State Mudslide Victims. ( Seattle Times)

Report: Syria Dropping Bombs On Civilians, Hospitals. ( Human Rights Watch)

North Korea Holds Live Fire Exercises Near South Korean Border. ( BBC)

Capitol Police Investigating Threats Against Nevada Senator Reid. ( Politico)

Oklahoma Prepares For Double Execution Today. ( Oklahoman)

Craig Ferguson Leaving "Late, Late Show". ( Entertainment Weekly)

Effort Underway To Save A "Rosie The Riveter" Plant. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.