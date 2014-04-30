Mark Zuckerberg Is Immortalized In Wax

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And last word in business is: Facebook likeness.

Mark Zuckerberg has been immortalized in wax. Madame Tussauds unveiled the life-sized statue of the Facebook CEO at their museum in San Francisco.

The figure is barefoot, sitting cross-legged with a laptop and wearing his signature hoodie.

INSKEEP: Of course.

MONTAGNE: And the museum says Zuckerberg didn't make his photos available for a - didn't make himself available for a sitting, so they went by photos, but they insist it's realistic to the last freckle.

INSKEEP: Or the last pixel.

MONTAGNE: This isn't a replica. It's the real business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

