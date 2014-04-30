Top Stories: Flooding Hits Devastated Areas; Missing Plane Latest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Tornadoes, States Now Brace For Flooding.

-- Australia Rebuffs Possibility Of Flight 370 Wreckage In Bay Of Bengal.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraq Under Tighter Security As National Election Held. ( BBC)

IMF Official Says Russia Now In Recession Due To Ukraine Crisis. ( Irish Times)

Nigerian Parents Protest Government's Handling Of Kidnapped Girls. ( Nigerian Tribune)

Deceased Shooter At Georgia FedEx Plant Identified. ( Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Korean Captain Warned Of Ferry Problems Before Disaster. ( Wall Street Journal)

Jury Gets Huge Apple-Samsung Patent Infringement Case. ( San Jose Mercury-News)

Humongous Plastic Igloo For Sale In Alaska. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.