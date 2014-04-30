Top Stories: Flooding Hits Devastated Areas; Missing Plane Latest
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- After Tornadoes, States Now Brace For Flooding.
-- Australia Rebuffs Possibility Of Flight 370 Wreckage In Bay Of Bengal.
And here are more early headlines:
Iraq Under Tighter Security As National Election Held. ( BBC)
IMF Official Says Russia Now In Recession Due To Ukraine Crisis. ( Irish Times)
Nigerian Parents Protest Government's Handling Of Kidnapped Girls. ( Nigerian Tribune)
Deceased Shooter At Georgia FedEx Plant Identified. ( Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Korean Captain Warned Of Ferry Problems Before Disaster. ( Wall Street Journal)
Jury Gets Huge Apple-Samsung Patent Infringement Case. ( San Jose Mercury-News)
Humongous Plastic Igloo For Sale In Alaska. ( AP)
