Top Stories: Flooding Hits Devastated Areas; Missing Plane Latest

By Korva Coleman
Published April 30, 2014 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Tornadoes, States Now Brace For Flooding.

-- Australia Rebuffs Possibility Of Flight 370 Wreckage In Bay Of Bengal.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraq Under Tighter Security As National Election Held. ( BBC)

IMF Official Says Russia Now In Recession Due To Ukraine Crisis. ( Irish Times)

Nigerian Parents Protest Government's Handling Of Kidnapped Girls. ( Nigerian Tribune)

Deceased Shooter At Georgia FedEx Plant Identified. ( Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Korean Captain Warned Of Ferry Problems Before Disaster. ( Wall Street Journal)

Jury Gets Huge Apple-Samsung Patent Infringement Case. ( San Jose Mercury-News)

Humongous Plastic Igloo For Sale In Alaska. ( AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
