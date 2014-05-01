© 2020 WFAE
Hoppertunity To Run In Kentucky Derby

Published May 1, 2014 at 7:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

The Kentucky Derby comes Saturday, and the announcer almost had a problem. Trainer Bob Baffert could have had a nameless horse. He hated the horse's name, Anyway U Way. You can't run a nameless horse in the Derby. Just imagine that announcer: And down the stretch they come, in the lead is - luckily, the trainer knew the Hoppers, a couple trying to have a baby. To encourage them, he named the horse Hoppertunity.

Morning Edition