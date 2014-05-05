Top Stories: Ukraine Latest; Nigerian Leader On Kidnappings
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ukraine Dispatches Special Police To Odessa After Unrest.
-- Under Pressure, Nigerian President Addresses Abduction Of Girls.
And here are more early headlines:
Target's CEO Stepping Down In Wake Of Data Breach. ( MarketWatch)
International Officials To Review Data On Missing Malaysian Jet. ( Guardian)
Illegal Migrants Drown As Boats Founder Off Greek Island. ( AP)
U.N. Panel Again Questions Vatican Protocols On Child Sexual Abuse. ( AP)
Man Dies In Widening Oklahoma Wildfire. ( KOCO-TV)
Two Cargo Ships Collide Off Hong Kong, Several People Missing. ( New York Times)
Survey Finds U.S. Gas Prices Up 43 Cents In Past 3 Months. ( Reuters)
Rare Monkeys Stolen From British Zoo Are Recovered. ( Belfast Telegraph)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.