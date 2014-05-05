WATCH: An Almost Unbelievable Backheel Goal By Ronaldo

We usually don't make much of European soccer. But on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo nailed such a spectacular goal against Valencia that we just had to show it to you.

Here's how SBNation describes it:

"Cristiano Ronaldo was not facing the goal, the ball was waist high and he was basically screwed. Except he's a spider and a magician and every other doer of incredible things in the world put into one.

"That ball is not supposed to be hit into the net. It's an awkward cross that is not supposed to be hit into the net. It comes in behind him and it is not supposed to be hit in the net."

But with spectacular ease and grace, the ball did hit the net. Here's the video:

As the New England Sports Network reports, the goal gives Real Madrid a fighting chance at "winning the La Liga (Spain's first division) title."

