Top Stories: More Ukraine Fighting; Spy Plane Flight Disruption
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ukraine Reports Dozens Killed In Slovyansk Fighting.
-- U-2 Spy Plane Disrupted Hundreds Of Flights, FAA Acknowledges.
-- Poll: Prestigious Colleges Won't Make You Happier In Life Or Work.
And here are more early headlines:
American Legion Demands VA Secretary Shinseki Resignation. ( USA Today)
South Korean Diver Dies Searching For Bodies In Sunken Ferry. ( Yonhap)
U.N. Secretary General In South Sudan To Call For Peace Talks. ( AFP)
At Least Six Wounded In Knife Attack At Chinese Rail Station. ( Reuters)
Investigators Trying To Find Cause Of Oklahoma Wildfire. ( Oklahoman)
Power Plant Fire May Mean Rate Increases For Colorado Springs. ( Denver Post)
California Freeway Fire Snarls Traffic, Cuts Major L.A. To Vegas Link. ( Los Angeles Times)
A Long Lost Mendelssohn Song Is Found. ( BBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.