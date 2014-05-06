Top Stories: More Ukraine Fighting; Spy Plane Flight Disruption

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Reports Dozens Killed In Slovyansk Fighting.

-- U-2 Spy Plane Disrupted Hundreds Of Flights, FAA Acknowledges.

-- Poll: Prestigious Colleges Won't Make You Happier In Life Or Work.

And here are more early headlines:

American Legion Demands VA Secretary Shinseki Resignation. ( USA Today)

South Korean Diver Dies Searching For Bodies In Sunken Ferry. ( Yonhap)

U.N. Secretary General In South Sudan To Call For Peace Talks. ( AFP)

At Least Six Wounded In Knife Attack At Chinese Rail Station. ( Reuters)

Investigators Trying To Find Cause Of Oklahoma Wildfire. ( Oklahoman)

Power Plant Fire May Mean Rate Increases For Colorado Springs. ( Denver Post)

California Freeway Fire Snarls Traffic, Cuts Major L.A. To Vegas Link. ( Los Angeles Times)

A Long Lost Mendelssohn Song Is Found. ( BBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.