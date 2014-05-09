Top Stories: Moscow Displays Military Prowess; NFL Draft Opens
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Russia Shows Off Military In Red Square Victory Day Parade.
-- NFL Draft's First Round: Manziel Slides, No Running Backs Taken.
And here are more early headlines:
HHS Nominee Burwell Warmly Received By Senate Panel. ( Washington Post)
Federal Appeals Court Suspends Voter ID Laws In Arizona, Kansas. ( AP)
Thai Protesters Try To Bring Down Interim Government. ( CNN)
It Might Take Years Before U.S. Nuclear Waste Dump Operational Again. ( AP)
Some 9/11 Families Protest Plan To Move Victim Remains To Museum.( CBS)
Albuquerque Protesters Silently Confront Council Over Shootings. ( Albuquerque Journal)
Eighth World Cup Construction Worker Dies In Accident. ( Daily Mirror)
Macaque Monkeys Help Guard Chinese Military Base. ( Wall Street Journal)
