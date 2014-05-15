© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Online Gambling In The Garden State Gets Off To A Slow Start

WNYC Radio | By Jessica Gould
Published May 15, 2014 at 4:17 PM EDT

Jason Schlachter has been gambling for a living since college, mostly online, and he makes lots of money doing it. The trouble is, New Jersey — where he does his gambling — isn't having the same success. The state legalized online gambling in 2013, expecting a $160 million windfall in tax revenue, but it has earned less than $8 million so far. WNYC's Jessica Gould looks at what's gone wrong with New Jersey's big bet.

Copyright 2020 WNYC Radio. To see more, visit WNYC Radio.

Tags

All Things Considered
Jessica Gould