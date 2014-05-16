Couch Produces More Than Loose Change

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Three roommates bought an old couch from the Salvation Army. They found envelopes filled with cash in it. One finder was a New Paltz, New York geology student who said she'd never found more than 50 cents. This time it was $40,000. They tracked down the original owner, a woman who had kept her savings in the couch where she slept. Her relatives had not known this, and when she was in the hospital they helpfully gave away her couch and replaced it with a bed.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.