Top Stories: India Election Results; Russian Rocket Failure
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Landslide Win Puts Opposition Party In Charge In India.
-- Russian Rocket Fails After Launch, Breaking Up Over China.
And here are more early headlines:
One Death In Spreading San Diego Wildfires. ( San Diego Union-Tribune)
Turkish Mine Had No Safety Space For Trapped Miners. ( Businessweek)
Nigerian Leader Calls Off Visit To Schoolgirls' Village. ( Reuters)
Anti-World Cup Protests In A Dozen Brazilian Cities. ( Guardian)
Report: Sterling Plans To Fight Forced NBA Team Sale, Fine. ( SI.com)
Record, Catastrophic Flooding Inundates Serbia, Croatia. ( Deustche Welle)
Fringe Candidates Grab Attention In Idaho Gubernatorial Debate. ( Idaho Statesman)
Renowned La Scala Opera Fires Director After One Season. ( New York Times)
London Skyscraper Gets Shade After Its Glass Walls Melt Cars. ( Independent)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.