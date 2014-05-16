Top Stories: India Election Results; Russian Rocket Failure

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Landslide Win Puts Opposition Party In Charge In India.

-- Russian Rocket Fails After Launch, Breaking Up Over China.



And here are more early headlines:

One Death In Spreading San Diego Wildfires. ( San Diego Union-Tribune)

Turkish Mine Had No Safety Space For Trapped Miners. ( Businessweek)

Nigerian Leader Calls Off Visit To Schoolgirls' Village. ( Reuters)

Anti-World Cup Protests In A Dozen Brazilian Cities. ( Guardian)

Report: Sterling Plans To Fight Forced NBA Team Sale, Fine. ( SI.com)

Record, Catastrophic Flooding Inundates Serbia, Croatia. ( Deustche Welle)

Fringe Candidates Grab Attention In Idaho Gubernatorial Debate. ( Idaho Statesman)

Renowned La Scala Opera Fires Director After One Season. ( New York Times)

London Skyscraper Gets Shade After Its Glass Walls Melt Cars. ( Independent)

