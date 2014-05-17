In Photos: India's Prime Minister-Elect Receives Hero's Welcome In Delhi
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister-elect, received a hero's welcome in Delhi on Saturday.
The Guardian reports that a brass band, drummers and bagpipes "played while hundreds of supporters waving BJP flags met Modi at the capital's airport on Saturday."
As we've reported, Modi's win is historic because it marks a shift away from a party that has dominated politics in the world's largest democracy.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh resigned from his position. The Times of India reports that he said goodbye in a televised address saying his tenure was an "open book."
We'll leave with photos from Modi's arrival in Delhi:
1 of 6 — Indian prime minister-elect Narendra Modi (bottom left) offered prayers by the river Ganges in a religious ceremony beamed live on television that underlined his Hindu nationalist roots a day after his stunning electoral triumph.
Sanjay Kanojia / AFP/Getty Images
2 of 6 — Indian artists dance as they wait for the arrival of the chief minister of the western Indian state of Gujarat and Bharatiya Janata Party prime-ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.
Chandan Khanna / AFP/Getty Images
3 of 6 — An Indian supporter of Modi collects flowers on Saturday.
Chandan Khanna / AFP/Getty Images
4 of 6 — Hundreds of flag-waving supporters mob Modi as he arrives in New Delhi.
Chandan Khanna / AFP/Getty Images
5 of 6 — Bharatiya Janata Party supporters set off firecrackers and dance to celebrate Modi's victory in India's general elections in Srinagar, India, on Saturday.
Dar Yasin / AP
6 of 6 — A man reads a newspaper with opposition leader Narendra Modi featured in the headlines in Gauhati, India, on Saturday.
Anupam Nath / AP