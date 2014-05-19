'Buy My Volvo' Ad Goes Viral

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our Last Word In Business today is buy my Volvo.

When Christopher Castor wanted to sell his 1993 Volvo 245 GL, he didn't just put up any old ad. The Swedish graphics artist made a video with his friends and posted it on YouTube. And we're talking about it because it went viral.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Yeah, this video seems like the trailer for a slick summer blockbuster. I mean, there are sweeping shots of the car; there's this dramatic score.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

(MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: Plus, four wheels, four door handles - though one is broken. Along with those features, Castor says the car has a quality less tangible. He says it's...

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

(MUSIC)

GREENE: Hmm, OK. Well, Castor has gotten a few offers already, but the car is still available if you're interested. It is, we should say, in Sweden. But if you think this is the right car for you, Christopher Castor has only one thing to say...

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: Whatever happened to just a plain old ad in the classifieds? Well, that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

