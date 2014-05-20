Gluten Researcher Reverses His Earlier Finding

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

We also have some diet this morning, a 2011 study found that gluten can cause gastrointestinal distress even in people who don't suffer from celiac disease. Researcher Peter Gibson authored that study and now, in a follow-up paper, he finds the opposite. Gibson tested dozens of people who say they are gluten sensitive but don't actually have celiac disease. He cycled through their diets through different levels of gluten during that study, and he kept them free from other potential irritants such as lactose.

In this new study, the gluten did not appear to have an effect. Research has suggested that other wheat proteins, or even some carbohydrates, can cause effects similar to an allergy to gluten.

