Think Twice Before Getting A Corporate Logo Tattoo

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business: Corporate Tattoos.

The now former executive editor of The New York Times, Jill Abramson cared so deeply for the paper that she got The Times signature T tattooed on her back.

In a commencement address yesterday at the Wake Forrest University, Abramson said there's no chance she'll get rid of the tattoo. Other people in the same situation might sound a little bit more regretful, and they might go see Dr. Will Kirby, the medical director for the tattoo removal clinic, Dr. Tattoff.

WILL KIRBY: You know, if you're not 100 percent unequivocally attached to a brand or concept then you really shouldn't get it tattooed on your body.

MONTAGNE: One of Dr. Kirby's former employees learned that the hard and I might say - ironic way, he got a tattoo of the Dr. Tattoff logo and then changed his mind, which did create an opportunity.

KIRBY: It's funny for us because we put it on our website as a before and after photo and it's a great way to sort of get our marketing message out there and show our logo to people.

MONTAGNE: Or maybe just warn them not to get that tattoo in the first place.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.