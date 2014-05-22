Reporter Reveals He's Allergic To Newspaper Ink

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A veteran reporter recently broke some news to colleagues at the Baltimore Sun. Michael Dresser sent out a memo announcing he is allergic to newspaper ink. He wrote he'd be wearing rubber gloves in the newsroom because the ink irritates his skin and eyes. Dresser told The Wall Street Journal the irony is not lost on him. He used to complain when the paper wasn't delivered to his office at the state capitol. Now, he said, he'll happily go digital. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.