Obama Taps San Antonio Mayor For Housing Post

President Obama on Friday officially nominated San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro to the post of secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a move that boosts the profile of a young Hispanic seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

Castro would replace Shaun Donovan, who Obama wants to become the next director of the Office of Management and Budget. Donovan would take over OMB from outgoing budget director Sylvia Mathews Burwell, who's expected to be confirmed shortly as the next health secretary.

The Associated Press says:

"During a State Dining Room ceremony, Obama praised Donovan's efforts to help the U.S. housing market recover from the recession. He says he is nominating Donovan as budget director because 'when you're good at your job, people always want you to do even more.'"

As we reported on Thursday, Donovan has led the housing department from the beginning of the Obama administration, and he won high marks for overseeing the recovery effort in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.

If Castro is confirmed by the Senate, the three-term mayor would become one of the highest-ranking Hispanic officials in the executive branch.

