Top Stories: Thai Junta Summons Ousted Officials; Syrian Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published May 23, 2014 at 8:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Thai Military Orders Politicians To Meeting, Bans Negative Press.

-- Mortar Attack Hits Election Rally In Syria, Killing 21.

And here are more early headlines:

Arizona Fire Still Uncontained, Hundreds Evacuated. ( Arizona Republic)

Dust Storm Triggers Deadly New Mexico Freeway Crash. ( Albuquerque Journal)

Gunmen Attack Indian Consulate In Western Afghanistan. ( BBC)

Duke Energy, EPA Sign Accord On North Carolina Coal Spill Cleanup. ( Charlotte Observer)

Hewlett-Packard To Cut Up To 16,000 Jobs. ( Forbes)

South Dakota Couples File Suit Against Same Sex Marriage Ban. ( Argus-Leader)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
