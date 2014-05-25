© 2020 WFAE
PHOTO: Massachusetts Honors Fallen Vets With 37,000 Flags

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 25, 2014 at 4:34 PM EDT

A picture that crossed the wire, really struck us today. It shows a sea of American flags planted at the Boston Common.

It's stunning:

According to the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, which plants the flags, it represents the 37,000 Massachusetts residents who have lost their lives in combat since the Revolutionary War.

It's worth noting that on Saturday, the names of the 7,000 service members who have been killed since Sept. 11 were read aloud at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. You can find a list here.

