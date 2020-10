Top Stories: Obama Talks To NPR; Ohio Executions On Hold

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Transcript And Audio: President Obama's Full NPR Interview.

-- Judge Halts Ohio Executions, Citing Drug Controversy.

And here are more early headlines:

Ukrainian Separatists Hold 4 OSCE Observers. ( Deutsche Welle)

In Unsurprising Victory, Egypt's Sisi Wins Presidency. ( BBC)

New Calls For VA Secretary Shinseki's Resignation. ( Wall Street Journal)

Obama Holds White House Meeting On Kids' Concussions. ( Scientific American)

Google Says Its Workforce Mostly White Men. ( PC World)

UN Says Syria Won't Destroy Chemical Weapons By Deadline. ( Reuters)

Baltimore Transgender Student Wins Prom Queen Title. ( Baltimore Sun)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.