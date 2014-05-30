© 2020 WFAE
Clippers Sale Claims Attention As NBA Inches Toward Finals Rematch

By Tom Goldman
Published May 30, 2014 at 4:14 PM EDT

The Eastern and Western Conference finals are underway in the NBA, and the Miami Heat are just one win away from heading to the league finals for the third straight time. Meanwhile, the league has announced its agreement with Shelly Sterling to sell the Los Angeles Clippers to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. NPR's Tom Goldman talks to host Robert Siegel about the latest NBA news

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
