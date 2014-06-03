Fans Pay More For NHL Finals At Madison Square Garden

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business - take it on the road. The puck drops tonight in game one of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals. It's the Los Angeles Kings against the New York Rangers.

The Rangers will host some of the games at Madison Square Garden. But to get in, Rangers fans have to pay a lot. Ticket brokers are selling seats for an average - an average - of $1,600 a piece. That is double what brokers are asking to see one of the games played in Los Angeles.

GREENE: Which gave Bloomberg News reporter Mason Levinson an idea. He crunched some numbers. And he calculated that it would actually be cheaper for a Rangers fan to buy a plane ticket from New York to Los Angeles, stay in a hotel there for a night and see game one at the LA King's arena, the Staples Center. According to Levinson, the grand total for all that would be just over $1,200.

INSKEEP: Or you could just go to a bar and watch it with friends on the television. I'm just saying.

GREENE: Yeah, that's a good point. Although, I've moved on to baseball season. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION.

