Top Stories: Syrian Presidential Elections

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Syrians Head To Polls In An Election Expected To Go To Assad.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Backing $1 Billion Fund To Boost U.S. Troops In Europe. ( BBC)

China Limits Google Ahead Of Tiananmen Anniversary. ( Wall Street Journal)

Ban On Protests For Missing Schoolgirls Declared In Nigeria. ( CNN)

Special U.S. Centers House Undocumented Children. ( Los Angeles Times)

I-495 Delaware Bridge Closed After 4 Tilting Pillars Discovered. ( News-Journal)

11 Injured In Two Chicago Shootings, Including Two Teens. ( Chicago Tribune)

Worker "Sickout" Slows San Francisco Cable Car Service. ( SF Gate)

Hall Of Famer Dan Marino Sues NFL Over Concussions. ( SI.com)

Lost $50 Million Lotto Ticket Returned To Canadian Couple. ( Prince George Citizen)

