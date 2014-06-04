'Mario Kart 8' Is A Big Hit For Wii U

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in Business today - go kart. Mario Kart, to be exact.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The eighth edition of the classic Nintendo video game was released on Friday and sold over 1.2 million units it's first weekend.

GREENE: Mario Kart 8 includes returning features from previous installments.

INSKEEP: The new features include antigravity racing - allowing players to drive on walls and ceilings - and Mario Kart TV, where you can upload highlights of your best races to YouTube.

GREENE: Just what I want to watch. Now despite the strong start for Mario Kart 8, the game's console, the Wii U, has been losing out to competitors.

INSKEEP: Critics say the console needs better games to attract customers. Only that would allow Wii U sales to do like those Mario Kart drivers, and defy gravity. And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.