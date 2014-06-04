Top Stories: Taliban Video Of Bergdahl Release; Close Mississippi Vote

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Taliban Releases Video Of Handoff That Freed Bergdahl.

-- Cochran, McDaniel Neck-And-Neck In Miss. Senate Primary.

And here are more early headlines:

Kerry, Lavrov To Meet Tomorrow On Ukraine. ( The Hill)

Baseball-Sized Hail Pummels Iowa, Nebraska. ( USA Today)

Lawmakers Offer Different Plans To Reform Veterans Affairs. ( Los Angeles Times)

Blast, Fire At Dutch Chemical Plant, Two Hurt. ( BBC)

Shifting Ground Found Under Closed Delaware Interstate Bridge. ( AP)

3 Month Prison Term For Man Who Smuggled Dinosaur Skeleton. ( Virginia Gazette)

