93-Year-Old Jim Martin Re-Creates Normandy Jump

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Yesterday, a man jumped from a plane into Northern France for the second time in 70 years. In 1944, Jim "Pee-wee" Martin parachuted onto the coast of Normandy a night ahead of the D-Day invasion. We're marking the 70th anniversary of D-Day today. Martin was a member of the U.S. 101st Airborne Division. Now at age 93, he took the same jump again to show old age has not slowed him down. Was he scared? Not this time he said. There wasn't anybody shooting at me.