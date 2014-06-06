Top Stories: Jobless Data To Be Released; NBA Championships
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Will The U.S. Finally Get Past Pre-Recession Job Totals?
-- In San Antonio, Spurs Beat The Heat Twice In One Game.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Commemorates 70th Anniversary Of D-Day Invasion. ( Telegraph)
Canadian Police Arrest Gunman Sought For 3 Police Murders. ( CBC)
North Korea Arrests Another American Tourist. ( Los Angeles Times)
Sword Wielding Sikhs Attack Guards At Indian Shrine. ( Al Jazeera)
Florida Sues For Right To Inspect VA Health Facilities. ( Orlando Sentinel)
Three Die In Severe Storms That Pummel South. ( AP)
Cracks Discovered In Delaware Interstate Bridge. ( News-Journal)
Obama Nominates Top Afghan General As Marine Corps Commandant. ( Wall Street Journal)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.