Watch: First Lady Michelle Obama Delivers Eulogy For Maya Angelou

This morning at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., family, friends and dignitaries gathered to pay their final respects to author and poet Maya Angelou, who died last week.

President Clinton and Oprah were two of the featured speakers. She was remembered remembered as humanist who taught others the "poetry of courage."

But in our estimation, first lady Michelle Obama delivered an outstanding tribute to the poet.

It's well worth 10 minutes of your day to watch:

The entire service is here:

