French Open Ups Prize Money

And our last word in Business today is money on the court. Yesterday, Spain's Rafael Nadal won the French Open tennis tournament for an unprecedented 9th time. Russia's Maria Sharapova took home the women's title on Saturday. This year they will take home, not just the trophy, but they'll also get a raise - $2.25 million dollars in prize money, up 10 percent from 2013. But the spoils don't just go to the winners. Serena Williams and everyone else knocked out in the second round gets $57,000 - up 20 percent from last year. For losing in the third round, Roger Federer got $98,000 - also 20 percent more. The biggest raise goes to those who bowed out in the final 16, like French hometown favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. He'll take home just over 170,000 bucks - up 25 percent from last year - but not the glory of being the first French man to win at the French Open in two decades. That would've been priceless. That is the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.