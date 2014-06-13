© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crazy Bad Luck: It's Friday The 13th With A Full Moon

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published June 13, 2014 at 9:24 AM EDT
It's just a date.

Today is a bad day for those with paraskevidekatriaphobia. It's also a bad day for those with selenophobia. For those with both, don't look at the calendar or the sky.

Paraskevidekatriaphobia, for those of you who haven't had a chance to Google the term (like your blogger did), is the fear of Friday the 13th. Selenophobia is the fear of the moon. Today is not only Friday the 13th, but there was also a full moon in the Eastern time zone early this morning (12:11 a.m., to be precise).

The next time that'll happen is Aug. 13, 2049.

And in case you're having trouble pronouncing paraskevidekatriaphobia, we'll leave you with some help from NPR newscaster and Two-Way contributor Korva Coleman.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Crazy Bad Luck: It's Friday The 13th With A Full Moon

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur