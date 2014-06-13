Mexican Chain Offers Burrito Bond To Investors

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in Business is deluxe burrito. Chilango is a Mexican fast-food restaurant chain in London, and it wants to expand. It's offering what the company is calling a burrito bond. The minimum cost to invest is $850. But an investment of nearly $17,000 will get you one free burrito per week for four years - the life of the bond plus 8 percent interest. Two days after the bond opened, Chilango had already hit one-third of its target goal. And for potential investors out there who are no doubt asking the question every burrito fan is pondering - no, we don't know whether guacamole costs extra. And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Our theme music was written by BJ Leiderman and arranged by Jim Pew. I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.