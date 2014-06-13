Top Stories: Bergdahl In U.S.; Militants Advance In Iraq
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Islamists Face Little Resistance In Their March Across Iraq.
-- Bergdahl Back In The U.S. To Continue Recovery.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama To Visit Native American Reservation In Dakotas. ( AP)
New Trial For Former BP Engineer In Gulf Spill Criminal Case. ( New York Times)
Senate Approves New Governors For Federal Reserve Board. ( Washington Post)
State Legislators From Around U.S. Discuss Constitutional Convention. ( Indianapolis Star)
Rescue Operation For Spelunker Trapped Deep In German Cave. ( BBC)
San Antonio Dominates Miami In Game 4 NBA Championship. ( SI.com)
VIDEO: Chris Christie On "Dad Dancing" With Jimmy Fallon. ( NBC)
