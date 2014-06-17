© 2020 WFAE
FBI Has Its Own Twitter Slang

Published June 17, 2014 at 7:02 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The FBI is a serious agency doing serious business, and apparently to conduct that business, agents need to know what ONUD stands for in the Twitter-sphere. That would be, oh, no, you didn't. A Freedom of Information request has forced the FBI to open its internal guide to shorthand on Twitter and other social media, which includes LFBBEG - looking for big, bad evil guy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

