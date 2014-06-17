Top Stories: Iraq Militants Closer To Capital; Deadly Nebraska Twister
-- ISIS Rebels Drive Closer To Baghdad; U.S. Considers Options.
-- Twin Tornadoes In Nebraska Leave Two Dead, Others In Hospital.
And here are more early headlines:
New Attack On Kenyan Coastal Villages Kills Several. ( BBC)
Executions In 3 States Set In Next 24 Hours. ( AP)
Accused South Korean Ferry Crew Says Coast Guard Responsible For Rescue. ( Reuters)
Fifth Alaska Quake Is Part Of "Swarm" Of Tremors. ( Alaska Dispatch)
Report: A Second Painting Masked By Picasso Masterpiece. ( AP)
