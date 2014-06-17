© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Iraq Militants Closer To Capital; Deadly Nebraska Twister

By Korva Coleman
Published June 17, 2014 at 9:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- ISIS Rebels Drive Closer To Baghdad; U.S. Considers Options.

-- Twin Tornadoes In Nebraska Leave Two Dead, Others In Hospital.

And here are more early headlines:

New Attack On Kenyan Coastal Villages Kills Several. ( BBC)

Executions In 3 States Set In Next 24 Hours. ( AP)

Accused South Korean Ferry Crew Says Coast Guard Responsible For Rescue. ( Reuters)

Fifth Alaska Quake Is Part Of "Swarm" Of Tremors. ( Alaska Dispatch)

Report: A Second Painting Masked By Picasso Masterpiece. ( AP)

