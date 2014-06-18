© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Iraqi Oil Facility Attacked; Ukraine Wants Truce

By Korva Coleman
Published June 18, 2014 at 8:44 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Militants Attack Iraq's Largest Oil Refinery As Sectarian Clashes Spread.

-- Ukraine's President Announces Plan For Unilateral Ceasefire.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Meet Congressional Leaders Over Iraq Situation. ( Roll Call)

The Fed Concludes Meeting; Questions About Rates. ( MarketWatch)

Boston Marathon Bombing Suspect Wants Trial Moved. ( Reuters)

New Mexico Fire Widens On Navajo Nation Lands. ( Albuquerque Journal)

$2 Million Home Must Be "Removed" From Rhode Island Public Park. ( WJAR)

Twitter Unblocks Content In Pakistan. ( PC World)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
